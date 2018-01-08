Indian railways to deploy drone cameras to enhance safety

New Delhi: To enhance safety and efficiency in train operations, the Indian Railways has decided to deploy drone cameras for various railway activities, especially project monitoring and maintenance of tracks and other railway infrastructure.

A direction has been given to zonal railways to procure such cameras.

Drone cameras shall be deployed to undertake monitoring activities of relief and rescue operation, project monitoring, the progress of important works, conditions of track and inspection related activities.

Besides this, it shall also be used to assess the preparedness of Non-Interlocked (NI) works, crowd management during fairs to identify scrap and also for aerial survey of station yards.

Under this initiative, West Central Railways with headquarters at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has become the first Zonal Railway to procure “drone” cameras in Indian Railways.