Indian Railways to connect Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal

Darjeeling: The centre is planning to link neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal through the railways.

This was announced here on Friday by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at a programme where an agreement was signed between the Indian Railways and UNESCO.

If a circuit can be made connecting these neighbouring countries, it will increase interaction, tourism, trade, employment and connectivity,” said Prabhu.

Apart from it he said that the work was on to connect all the eight state capitals of the north-east, so that the tourism potential of the region gets a boost.

So that the horticulture, floriculture, handicraft of the region would get a bigger market after the state capitals are connected with the rest of the country. He adding that he would visit Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in the next two days.

The investments of Rs 3-3.5 lakh crore would be made in the railways while the amount had been Rs 35,000-40,000 crore a year earlier. This will bring development in the functioning of the railways.