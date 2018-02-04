Indian railways ALP, Technician recruitment 2018 for 27019 vacancies

New Delhi: Online registration for recruitment to 27019 vacancies in Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician recruitment in 21 railway recruitment boards under Indian Railways has begun.
This is a big opportunity for class 10 pass with ITI and Diploma holders. This is one of the biggest recruitment drives ever conducted by Indian Railways. Online registration portal will be open till 5 March 2018.
Candidates fulfilling the above eligibility criteria and in the age group of 18-28 years are eligible to apply.