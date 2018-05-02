Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Most Followed World Leader on Facebook

Geneva: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Facebook with 43.2 million followers on his personal page, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump who is in second place with 23.1 million followers on his personal page, according to the newly released 2018 “World Leaders on Facebook” Study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), a top-three, full-service, global communications agency with deep expertise in digital and integrated communications.

As of March 15, 2018, Queen Rania of Jordan is in third place with 16 million followers, ahead of the institutional page of the Indian Premier, @PMOIndia, with 13.9 million followers. The study analyzes the activity of 650 Facebook pages of heads of state and government and foreign ministers from January 1, 2017 using aggregate data from Facebook’s Crowdtangle tool.

Facebook has become the key platform for world leaders and governments to engage with voters, supporters and citizens. As of March 15, 2018, all pages of world leaders combined had a total of 309.4 million followers. Since January 1, 2017, they have published a total of 536,644 posts which have garnered close to 900 million interactions.

The findings revealed that, while more than half of the posts have photos, world leaders are increasingly sharing videos and a handful are going live to talk directly to their constituents. Posts with videos attracted by far the most interactions: 2,615 on average, compared to 1,750 for photo posts, with Facebook Live videos garnering on average 4,489 interactions. The 91,266 Facebook videos posted on world leaders’ pages have been viewed 5.4 billion times with an average view count of 70,790 per video.