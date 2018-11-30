Indian PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral issues

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Indian PM, Saudi Crown Prince
Buenos Aires: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed  here on bilateral  issues.

In their meeting they stressed on the importance of having stable and predictable energy prices.

Both the leaders agreed to set up a mechanism to look into the possibilities of investment in different sectors.

Reports said they touched on how Saudi Arabia can enhance its investments in India in a span of three years. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Modi’s first bilateral meeting was with the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and  the meeting was very cordial and warm.

