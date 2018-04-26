Latest News Update

Indian, Pakistani Army trade heavy fire on LoC

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops on Thursday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Defence sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing, using mortars, small arms and automatic weapons. Indian positions were targeted.

“Pakistan shelling and firing started at 8.30 a.m. and continued till 11 a.m.

“Our positions retaliated strongly and effectively. No casualty or damage has been reported from our side,” the sources said.

