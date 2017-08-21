Indian-origin Jinder Mahal retains WWE title

New Delhi: Jinder Mahal defended his WWE Championship for the third time defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE pay-per-view SummerSlam 2017 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.
Mahal thus extended his title reign to 91 days.
Nakamura was the odds on favourite to win, and Mahal’s win is somewhat of an upset considering the match was a quite a short on for a title match.
It sure seemed a rushed ending as Nakamura, who was on the offensive early on, had to deal with the Singh Brother – Sunil and Samir – on the outside and that allowed Mahal to take advantage and hit his finisher, The Khallas, on Nakamura to retain the title.
Shinshuke Nakamura had headed down to the second biggest pay-per-view event in the WWE calendar, defeating 15-time World Champions John Cena at last week’s SmackDown live.