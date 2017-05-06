Indian-Origin couple shot dead in US

Washington: An Indian-origin couple was killed in the US in an apparent revenge attack by their daughter’s ex-boyfriend who was eventually shot dead in a standoff with police.

The couple, Naren Prabhu and his wife, was fatally shot by Mirza Tatlic in their house in San Jose, sources said.

“The suspect had been in a relationship with the victim’s daughter who was not home. The relationship had ended last year. The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order”, police said.

The incident had been reported by Prabhu’s 20-year-old son.

Indians in the US have been the targets of a string of attacks in the last few months.

Last month, an Indian-American man was killed and his wife was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Indiana.

In March, a woman from Andhra Pradesh was found dead along with her child at her house in New Jersey. There were multiple stab wounds on her dead body. In February, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer was shot dead in an alleged racist attack by a navy veteran at a bar in Kansas.