Indian-Origin Cornell University student found dead in US

New York: After going missing this week, a 20-year-old Indian-origin Cornell University student was found dead in New York.

Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student at Cornell’s College of Engineering was reported missing since Wednesday.

Cornell University Police, working with the New York State Police, recovered Aalaap’s body on Friday from Fall Creek, a short distance upstream from Ithaca Falls.

Cornell University Police confirmed Aalaap’s identity. Police said the circumstances of Aalaap’s death are still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Meanwhile, Aalaap was last seen in the early morning of May 17 on Cornell’s campus.