Indian Open Gateball Championship at Kalinga Stadium from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Open Gateball Championship will kick off at the Kalinga Stadium here from tomorrow (December 21), the Indian Gateball Union informed on Thursday.

Sixteen teams including 13 from India and three from Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia will participate in the championship. The championship is scheduled to continue till December 23.

As per schedule, the 16 teams will be divided into four groups which will play matches in league and knock out stages. The championship will be comprised of team games and double events.

International matches are scheduled to be played on December 22 and 23.

Apart from Odisha, teams from Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, and Tripura will be participating in the championship, sources said