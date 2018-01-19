Indian Navy’s all-women crew onboard INSV Tarini crosses Cape Horn

New Delhi: The all-women crew of naval vessel INSV Tarini, currently on a mission to circumnavigate the globe, crossed Cape of Horn on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the crew. He tweeted, “Wonderful news! Delighted that INSV Tarini has rounded Cape Horn in the last few hours. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

The prime minister had earlier met the crew of INSV Tarini on August 16 before they embarked on the 22,100 nautical mile circumnavigation journey.

In October, INS Tarini reached its first stop in Fremantle, Australia, after covering 4770 nautical miles.

Navika Sagar Parikrama INSV Tarini crossed ‘Cape Horn’ on Thursday. This is the 2nd of the 3 great Capes that is required to be crossed for the voyage to qualify as a circumnavigation. The vessel crossed Cape Leeuwin on 9 November 2017

The first such expedition by the Indian Navy, ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, was flagged off after a ceremony at the INS Mandovi Boat Pool near Goa.

Six-member women crew circumnavigates the globe on an India-built sail boat, INSV Tarini, which is being skippered by Lt Commander Vartika Joshi.

INSV Tarini is scheduled to cross ‘Cape of Good Hope’ in March this year. Cape Horn is located in the Tierra del Fuego archipelago of islands near the southern tip of S America where the Pacific & Atlantic oceans meet & marks the northern boundary of the Drake passage.