Indian Navy’s remotely piloted aircraft crashes during take off at Kochi

Kochi

Kochi: A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed during take off just outside the naval base here today, according to sources.

There have been no reports of fatalities or injuries so far.

The searcher aircraft was on a routine surveillance mission when it crashed while taking off from the North of Naval airfield at Willingdon Island at 10:25 am.

The crash occurred due to technical reasons.

A board of inquiry is being constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.

Earlier in July 2016, another searcher was ditched into the sea in Kochi after engine failure.

