Indian Navy’s first indigenous aircraft carrier to be ready by end of 2020

New Delhi: The first indigenous aircraft carrier will be ready by the end of 2020, and the “form and fit” for the second indigenous carrier, which will have conventional propulsion has been finalized.
At the annual press conference of Indian Navy ahead of the Navy Day, Navy Chief Sunil Lanba said that “Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is progressing well and the ship will join the Navy by end of 2020.”
Asked about the second aircraft carrier that the Navy plans, the Navy chief said it will be an around 65,000 tonnes vessel.
“It will be conventionally powered and we are going through the process of taking it to the (Defence) Ministry,” he added.