Indian Navy traces missing Maldivian landing craft

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has traced a Maldivian landing craft with six crew members, three days after it went missing while travelling between two islands in the Maldives.
A Dronier aircraft of the Navy first located the landing craft – Maria 3 – 120 nautical miles east of Male last evening following which INS Kirch reached out to the ship and provided required assistance.
The Navy on Saturday had sent the INS Kirch and the Dornier aircraft for search and rescue operation for the missing vessel.
The landing craft was travelling from K Thulusdhoo, an island in the Maldives to L Gan, another island, on Thursday when it went missing.