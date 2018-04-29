Headlines

Indian Navy Plane, On Test Flight in Russia, Makes Emergency Landing

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ii-38 indian navy plane

New Delhi: An Indian Navy plane, Il-38, was forced to make an emergency landing at Zhukovsky Airfield outside Moscow, following a chassis failure. The dramatic incident occurred at the Zhukovsky Airfield just outside Moscow on Saturday. The plane managed to land safely despite the malfunction. All the people abroad – four pilots and three technical specialists – walked away unharmed.

The plane did not catch fire during the landing, but it remained unclear what degree of damage it sustained.

In a statement, the Indian Navy clarified,”On reports of Navy’s IL 38 making a crash landing in Russia- the aircraft is in Russia for Overhaul and Mid Life Upgradation. No crew was onboard during sortie though they are present in Russia. Aircraft was on initial test flight with Russian crew. Damage being ascertained.”

The Il-38 is a Russian plane manufactured by aviation company, Ilyushin. The Soviet-era plane is essentially used for searching submarines and conducting maritime observation.

