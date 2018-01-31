Headlines

Indian Navy launches 3rd Scorpene class submarine Karanj

submarine Karanj

Mumbai: The Indian Navy today launched the third Scorpene class submarine Karanj. Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba’s wife Reena Lanba launched the submarine, which has been constructed by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) here.

“It (submarine) will undergo rigorous tests for the next one year before it is commissioned,” Admiral Lanba said on the occasion.

Total six submarines are going to be built at the MDL.

The submarines are being built in collaboration with French shipbuilding major Naval Group (formerly DCNS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has last month commissioned the first of the six Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy and said its induction was a big step in the country’s defence preparedness.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then said that submarine building is a sophisticated and exacting craft which very few countries possess in their industrial capacity.

