Indian Navy to get 100 warships next year

Bhubaneswar: The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) have promised to deliver 100 warships to Indian Navy in February-March 2017. It will become the first shipbuilding yard to do so in the entire country.

“Next year in February-March, we will deliver our 100 warships. This is a rare distinction for a shipbuilding yard as we will be the first shipbuilding yard of the country which has manufactured 100 warships, apart from 700 vessels,” GRSEs CMD Rear Admiral (retd) A K Verma told reporters.

The GRSE has delivered 15 warships and launched 18 vessels in the last five years. It is also the first to export a completely indigenously built Indian CGS Barracuda to Mauritius. It has also delivered INS Kamorta and INS Kadmatt to Indian navy.

GRSE which is a premier warship manufacturing company in the country under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence has been modernized and the capacity of the shipyard has been enhanced to undertake construction of 14 ships, official said.