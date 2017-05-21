Headlines

Indian national arrested in Pak for not carrying travel documents

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian

New Delhi: An Indian man has been arrested in Islamabad after he was found to be allegedly not having the required travel documents. The man has been identified as Sheikh Nabi, a resident of Mumbai.

He was arrested from the F-8 area in the Pakistan capital.

Nabi has been booked under the Foreigners Act, 1946. Police in Islamabad have obtained a 14 day judicial remand.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has not been informed about this yet, as per sources.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

creature creature
2.3K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Minaketan Minaketan
2.0K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
Ransomware Ransomware
1.7K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.7K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
sex sex
1.6K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
To Top