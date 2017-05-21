Indian national arrested in Pak for not carrying travel documents

New Delhi: An Indian man has been arrested in Islamabad after he was found to be allegedly not having the required travel documents. The man has been identified as Sheikh Nabi, a resident of Mumbai.

He was arrested from the F-8 area in the Pakistan capital.

Nabi has been booked under the Foreigners Act, 1946. Police in Islamabad have obtained a 14 day judicial remand.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has not been informed about this yet, as per sources.