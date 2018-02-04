Headlines

Indian mission in Nigeria monitoring case of missing ship: External Affairs Ministry

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ship

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with authorities in Nigeria and Benin about a ship carrying 22 Indians believed to have gone missing in the Gulf of Guinea, the External Affairs Ministry has said.

The India mission in Nigeria was in touch with the authorities concerned and the situation was being constantly monitored, the MEA said.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
1.1K
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
843
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
budget budget
717
Headlines

Key highlights of Union Budget 2018
To Top