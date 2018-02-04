Indian mission in Nigeria monitoring case of missing ship: External Affairs Ministry

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with authorities in Nigeria and Benin about a ship carrying 22 Indians believed to have gone missing in the Gulf of Guinea, the External Affairs Ministry has said.
The India mission in Nigeria was in touch with the authorities concerned and the situation was being constantly monitored, the MEA said.
Our Mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation. A 24-hour helpline number set up by the Embassy for information on those missing is +234-9070343860
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 3, 2018