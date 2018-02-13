Latest News Update

Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: India’s top gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been forced out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games owing to the career-threatening knee injury she picked up last year, her coach Bisweshwar Nandi said today.

“She is not yet ready for a tournament like the Commonwealth Games. So, the target is to make her fully ready for the Asian Games (August 18-September 2),” Nandi told reporters.

Karmakar, the first Indian female to compete in the Olympics where she finished a historic fourth in the women’s vault at the 2016 Rio Games, opted out of the CWG trials taking place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

The 24-year-old had undergone an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in April last year and is continuing to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process. She has, however, started training, according to Nandi.

The nature of the injury, which she picked up during a training camp, has not allowed her to compete since the Rio Olympics.

She had scripted history at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in gymnastics in the mega-event.

Karmakar had also secured a bronze in the 2015 Asian Championships.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.6K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
MR vaccination MR vaccination
1.1K
State at Large

Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination
Indian Railways Indian Railways
857
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
To Top