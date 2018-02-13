Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar ruled out of Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: India’s top gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been forced out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games owing to the career-threatening knee injury she picked up last year, her coach Bisweshwar Nandi said today.
“She is not yet ready for a tournament like the Commonwealth Games. So, the target is to make her fully ready for the Asian Games (August 18-September 2),” Nandi told reporters.
Karmakar, the first Indian female to compete in the Olympics where she finished a historic fourth in the women’s vault at the 2016 Rio Games, opted out of the CWG trials taking place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.
The 24-year-old had undergone an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in April last year and is continuing to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process. She has, however, started training, according to Nandi.
The nature of the injury, which she picked up during a training camp, has not allowed her to compete since the Rio Olympics.
She had scripted history at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in gymnastics in the mega-event.
Karmakar had also secured a bronze in the 2015 Asian Championships.