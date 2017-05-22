Indian found dead after scaling Mount Everest

Kathmandu: Rescuers on Everest found the body of a missing Indian climber on Monday, taking the toll from a deadly weekend on the world’s highest peak to four.

Indian climber Ravi Kumar (27) reached the summit on Saturday but lost contact shortly after. His Nepali guide managed to reach Camp 4, just below 8,000 metres, but sustained severe frostbite.

Three other climbers died on Everest over the weekend, one of the deadliest episodes since an avalanche swept through base camp two years ago, killing 18. All the fatalities appear to be related to altitude sickness.

An American doctor Roland Yearwood and Slovak climber Vladimir Strba both perished on Sunday above the 8,000 metre mark – an area known as the mountain’s “death zone” where the thin air heightens the risk of altitude sickness.

An Australian climber died on the Tibet side of the mountain, local media reported, quoting the Tibet Mountaineering Association.