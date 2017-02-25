Indian doctor rescued from ISIS captivity in Libya

New Delhi: An Indian doctor, Dr. Ramamurthy Kosanam, who was kidnapped by the Islamic State group in Libya, has been rescued, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

He will be brought home soon. He was abducted by ISIS in Libya about 18 months ago.

“We have rescued Dr. Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr. Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury. We are bringing him to India shortly.

“With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there. I appreciate the good work done by our mission there,” Sushma Swaraj said in a series of tweet messages.

Ramamurthy, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, reportedly sustained bullet injury while he was being rescued.