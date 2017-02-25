Headlines

Indian doctor rescued from ISIS captivity in Libya

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian doctor

New Delhi: An Indian doctor, Dr. Ramamurthy Kosanam, who was kidnapped by the Islamic State group in Libya, has been rescued, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

He will be brought home soon. He was abducted by ISIS in Libya about 18 months ago.

“We have rescued Dr. Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr. Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury. We are bringing him to India shortly.

“With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there. I appreciate the good work done by our mission there,” Sushma Swaraj said in a series of tweet messages.

Ramamurthy, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, reportedly sustained bullet injury while he was being rescued.

 

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
15.4K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.8K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
5.4K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
4.7K
Headlines

Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
Lingaraj temple Lingaraj temple
3.9K
Headlines

Shivratri in Temple City at Lingaraj and other temples
To Top