Indian DGMO to Pakistani counterpart: Will continue to retaliate to acts of provocation

New Delhi: The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India Lt Gen AK Bhatt today warned his Pakistani counterpart Major Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza that the Indian Army would continue to retaliate to “provocative acts of aggression” from its neighbour.
He also rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Indian security forces had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).
The exchange between the two sides came during unscheduled talks over the hotline, at Islamabad’s behest.
Rejecting Pakistan’s allegations, Bhatt asserted that the Indian Army only conducted retaliatory firing against the Pakistan Army’s unabated support to the infiltration and targeting of Indian posts.