Indian culture promotes talent and service: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that Indian culture promotes talent and service while addressing the gathering at a programme on Initiatives for Women Empowerment & Farmers Development organized by Rashtriya Seva Samiti in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister for Industries, Andhra Pradesh, N. Amarnath Reddy and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Vice President complimented the Rashtriya Seva Samiti for organizing programmes by making women and farmers in the welfare programs and development schemes of the government, working hard to promote harmony and national integration. There is a need to change the society’s perspective to get women empowerment, he added.

The Vice President said that agriculture is our basic culture and we all have to support it and make it more viable to the farmers. Other activities like poultry and dairy will provide additional income to the farmers, and farmers should consider adopting these activities, he added.

The Vice President complimented the civic authorities for maintaining Tirupati city clean and green. The programmes like Swachh Bharat will be successful with the participation of pubic, he added.

The Vice President said that every man should have service motto in their minds. Share and care is the core of our Indian philosophy, he added.