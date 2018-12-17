Indian construction worker jailed in Dubai for knifing co-worker to death

Dubai: Dubai: An Indian construction worker has been jailed in Dubai for 15 years for getting drunk and knifing his co-worker to death and stabbing another who tried to stop the attack.

A 29-year-old Indian worker was in front of his bedroom at the labour accommodation when he heard a heated argument and loud cries in December 2017.

When he rushed towards the scene, he saw his roommate bleeding as a result of being stabbed by the acused. The worker rushed to stop the fight between his two countrymen but the defendant tried to stab him as well.

Several co-workers witnessed the accused stabbing the victim and trying to stab the friend who tried to rescue his roommate.

Under the influence of liquor, the defendant stabbed the 29-year-old and injured his wrist when he tried to refrain him from pursuing the knife assault.

In October, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of premeditated murder and murder bid.

The defendant appealed his primary ruling before the Appeal Court and sought to have a reduced imprisonment.

On Sunday, presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif rejected the defendant’s appeal and upheld his 15-year jail term.