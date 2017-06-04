Indian Coast Guard rescues 27 workers from flooded ship

Mangaluru: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued all 27 personnel off a flooded barge in the Arabian Sea of Ullal near Mangaluru in Karnataka on Sunday.

While four of them were rescued on Saturday.

The Karnataka Coast Guard had first received a phone call around 4.45 pm from the New Mangalore Port Trust regarding flooding in the barge. The operations team sent Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Amartya, which was on patrol, to help the distressed barge as soon as possible.

The ICGS Amartya arrived at the position at 6.40 pm and after assessing weather conditions, the Gemini (an inflatable rubber boat) with diving officer and boarding team was lowered at 6.48 pm. Despite the bad weather, they towed the life raft of the barge with four personnel onboard towards the ICG ship.

The Coast Guard Hovercraft, ACV H-196 was also deployed and ICGS Rajdoot was kept on standby.