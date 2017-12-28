Latest News Update

Indian Army plans to introduce camels for patrolling LAC in Ladakh

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Indian Army is planning a pilot project to introduce both double-humped (Bactrian) and single-humped camels as part of overall measures to check intrusion along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

These animals will be trained to patrol and carry heavy loads of ammunition and other supplies. The double-humped camels have the capacity to carry between 180-220kg loads compared to about 40 kg carried by mules and ponies, traditionally used by the Indian Army.

In India, double-humped camels are only found in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley. The Army has already got four dromedaries (single-humped) camels to Ladakh from the National Research Centre on Camel in Bikaner.

The Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), a laboratory of the DRDO in Leh has already started research on the load-carrying capacity of the Bactrian camels and will assess how they can be trained for carrying load in such harsh topography and weather conditions.

