Indian Army orders evacuation of border village near Doklam

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions with China, the Indian Army has reportedly ordered the evacuation of a border village Nathang located 35 km away from the Indian-Bhutan-China tri junction.

However, it was not clear if the order was issued to accommodate thousands of Indian soldiers belonging to the 33 Corp who have been asked to move towards Doklam from Sukna or avoid civilian casualties in case of a conflict. Villagers of Nathang have confirmed witnessing heavy troop movement in the area of late.

According to the report, Army has advanced its schedule for 33 Corps’ Operational Alert, a two-week event in which all Army units move to familiarize themselves with their likely area of operation.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has a presence of troops in the vicinity of the stand-off site. PLA has reportedly pitched around 80 tents at a distance of around one kilometer from the site, as per reports.

