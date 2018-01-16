Indian army kills 7 Pak soldiers, 5 JeM terrorists in J&K

New Delhi: At least seven Pakistani Rangers soldiers were killed today by Indian security forces in retaliatory firing along Line of Control (LoC) in forward areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this morning, Pakistani soldiers resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC. Indian jawans retaliated in the same capacity, resulting into causalities on the other side.

Indian jawans were busy in line communication maintenance when they were fired upon by Pakistani soldiers.

“Indian Army carries out retaliatory action against Pakistan, killing 7 soldiers and injuring 4 others in forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Poonch district,” Army said in a statement.

In another incident reported earlier this morning, Indian security forces foiled an infiltration bid from across near Dulanja area of border town Uri in by killing at least six JeM terrorists. Sources said that all the terrorists were on a secret mission to assassinate J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Last week, government intelligence sources had said that the Indian Army killed 138 Pakistan Army personnel in 2017 in tactical operations and retaliatory cross-border firings along the LoC in the border state.