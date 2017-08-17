PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Indian Army to get 6 Apache attack choppers

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Apache

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday cleared a proposal to buy six Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army at a cost of around Rs 4,168 crore, according to reports.

The AH-64E Apache helicopters will come with associated equipment including spares, training and ammunition. The DAC also cleared a proposal to buy two sets of gas turbines from Ukraine for two Grigorovich class ships being built in Russia for India. The go ahead was given at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley.

The ‘AH-64-E’ choppers are known as one of the most advanced multi-role combat helicopters which have advanced weapons systems and night-fighting features.

The gas turbines will be bought by India from Ukraine due to the ongoing tension between the two nations – Russia and Ukraine. Their cost is Rs 490 crore.

A high-level body called the Services Capital Acquisition Categorization Higher Committee (SCAPCHC), with representatives of the IAF and the army had decided that the 11 copters should be taken as they were required, as per reports.

The first lot of 22 helicopters which were approved by the Ministry of Defence in September 2015 has been allocated to the IAF and the army wants the follow-on order for itself. However, the IAF was not in favour of the army’s proposal.

Sources added that the defence minister also took stock of other procurement proposals, and said there should be close monitoring and expeditious clearance of pending capital acquisitions, especially for those which are in advanced stages.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
metro rail metro rail
926
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
extortion extortion
900
Twin City

Extortion call racket busted, 104 ATM cards seized in Cuttack
To Top