Indian Army foils infiltration bid, kills three militants in Kashmir

Srinagar: At least three militants were killed as troops foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, a defence official said.

Three militants were killed during an ongoing operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Kupwara, said defence spokesman, Col. Rajesh Kalia.

Earlier, a police officer here said that the operation ensued after personnel of the counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles, searching the Sardari Nad forests near the LoC on information about presence of militants there, came under gunfire.

Sources said the terrorist group was identified as Lashkar e Taiba group that was planning a fidayeen suicide attack on a CRPF camp in North Kashmir’s Bandipore region.