Indian Army detains soldier involved in Bulandshahr violence

Sopore/New Delhi: The accused soldier named in police inspector Subodh Kumar’s death has been detained by Indian Army Saturday.

News agency reports said the army jawan who was allegedly involved in the murder of a police inspector during the Bulandshahr violence on December 3 was detained by his unit. He belongs to 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said a special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police will take Jeetendra Malik into custody upon their arrival.

Nine people were arrested for the dastardly act where a civilian, Sumit Kumar, was also killed.

Police officials said 27 persons have been named in the First Information Report lodged at the Siyana police station.