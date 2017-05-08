Indian Army destroys Pakistani bunker at LoC with anti-tank missiles

New Delhi: A widely-circulated video on social media on Monday shows Indian Army destroying a Pakistani bunker along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in Kashmir, being destroyed by an anti-tank guided missile fired.
The actual date when the video was shot is yet to be ascertained but sources said that it could be from April. Significantly, in April this year, there were seven ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the video, the soldiers can also be heard saying that the target has been hit successfully.
“Sir, the shell has hit the target, we have brought it down,” one soldier can be heard saying in the video.
Meanwhile, Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of the Indian Army and constable Prem Sagar of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 1.