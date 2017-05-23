Indian Army demolishes Pakistani posts in Naushera sector of J&K

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday released a video of punitive fire assaults recently on Pakistani posts to demonstrate that it would take strong action to destroy locations across the border actively aiding infiltration by terrorists.

India made its assault along the Nowshera sector in Rajour of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army spokesperson Major Gen Ashok Narula said, “the Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators…In recent actions in Naushera (border sector of Rajouri district), we have caused damage to Pakistan army posts.”

India’s action comes after repeatedly over terror attacks on army camps, the recent mutilation of two soldiers by Pakistanis and the brutal killing of a young Kashmiri army officer.