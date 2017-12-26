Headlines

Indian Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pak soldiers

Indian Army

New Delhi: In retaliation to the killing of four Indian soldiers in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday, the Indian Army troops on Monday crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) and killed three Pakistani Army soldiers, according to sources.

One Pakistani soldier was said to be injured.

Four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, were killed on December 23 in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir and killed 19 soldiers.

Eleven days later, the army conducted surgical strike across the LoC and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.

