Indian Army creates world record with 58 men riding on a single bike

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian Army

Bengaluru: In a spectacular display of daredevilry, 58 Indian Army personnel set a new world record by riding a single motorcycle at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Bengaluru.

A team Army Service Corps (ASC), popularly known as the ‘Tornadoes’, rode a 500 cc Royal Enfield motorbike for 1,200 metres at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The Corps, dressed in a Tricolour, were led by Major Bunny Sharma on the vanguard while the heavy-duty bike was steered by Subedar Rampal Yadav as other members surrounded them on the flanks attached to the two-wheeler.

After their appearance in the 9th Asian Games in 1982 in Delhi, they showcased their progress at over 1,000 shows across the world. The statement added that the ASC team holds 19 world and national records, including one by 56 man riding a motorbike in 2010.

