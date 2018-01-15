Headlines

Indian Army celebrates 70th Army Day

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday celebrates the 70th Army Day, with parades and shows at its major locations across the country.

The celebration marks the day Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian chief of the nation’s Army in 1949.

The showcase event of the Army Day is the annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The parade was reviewed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat.

The headquarter locations of the Indian Army’s various commands and other wings also featured celebrations and parades.

This was the day in 1949 that the then Lieutenant General Cariappa took over from Lt Gen Roy Butcher to become the first Indian the commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

16.2K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.1K
Bollywood

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Cuttack Cuttack
1.6K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
To Top