Indian Army celebrates 70th Army Day

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday celebrates the 70th Army Day, with parades and shows at its major locations across the country.

The celebration marks the day Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian chief of the nation’s Army in 1949.

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2018

The showcase event of the Army Day is the annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The parade was reviewed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat.

The headquarter locations of the Indian Army’s various commands and other wings also featured celebrations and parades.

On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018

This was the day in 1949 that the then Lieutenant General Cariappa took over from Lt Gen Roy Butcher to become the first Indian the commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.