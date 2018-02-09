International

Indian-American killed, another injured in shootings at US stores

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian-American killed

Washington: An Indian-American was killed and another critically injured when a man opened fire in two convenience stores in the US state of Georgia.

Parmjit Singh (44) was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening at the Hi-Tech Quick Stop on Burnett Ferry Road, as per sources.

Just 10 minutes after shooting Singh, the gunman entered another convenience store, Elm Street Food and Beverage, and stole money before shooting 30-year-old Parthey Patel, sources said. Patel was in critical condition.

The suspect, Lamar Rashad Nicholson, 28, was arrested on multiple charges.

