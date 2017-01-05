India women win fourth straight SAAF championships title

Siliguri: Indian women football team continued their glorious streak in South Asian Football by scripting their fourth straight SAAF Championship title here on Wednesday after beating Bangladesh 3-1.

A dominant India which has been unbeaten in its last 19 matches with 18 wins and one draw, were much for the neighbour opposition.

The hosts scored just after 12 minutes thanks to a light notch from forward Dangmei Grace with rival goalkeeper Sabina Akhtar baffling on the ground as the ball slipped past her with ease.

With India pounding one after another attack Bangladesh somehow kept surviving. But with the onset of half hour mark they regrouped and eventually equalized in the 40th minute through Sirat Jahan Shopna.

The women in blue again pressed hard and high even as the visitors only resorted to counter attacks. In the 60th minute a push to Bala handed out a red alert for the visitors as the referee pointed to the spot. The AIFF player of the year Sasmita Malik easily converted India’s lead to 2 through the penalty.

It was more than harsh for the opposition goalkeeper when she misjudged a long range shot from Indumathi and let the ball rolling in out of her bounds making the score 3-1 and handed the hosts their fourth consecutive south Asian title.