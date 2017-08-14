India wins Pallekele Test by an innings and 171 runs, First overseas whitewash

Pallekele: India thumps Sri Lanka to register a comprehensive win by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele. Virat Kohli once again won the toss and batted, only the first day finished where both teams ended up being on par. But once the Indian lower order wagged yet again, Sri Lankan shoulders drooped along with their confidence and energy levels.

Hardik Pandya’s onslaught ripped the spirits out of them. From there, mentally, the hosts were shut out of the match. Only skipper Dinesh Chandimal showed some character as he fought hard in both the innings for the hosts but got not much substantial support at the other end. Rest it was all about the Indian bowlers going about their work professionally.

Mohammed Shami led the attack well with the new ball. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav showed their class. They were always in control with the Sri Lankan batsmen not providing a fight. The Indian captain must be very pleased with the way his side has played in the series.