India will develop 4 km stretch Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: The Parliament was informed on Thursday that the 4 km stretch of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to International border with Pakistan will be developed soon.

According to reports the much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. This is the final resting place of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India.

Minister of State for Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that the government of India has decided to develop the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district up to the International Border with Pakistan.

