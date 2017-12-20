India vs Sri Lanka first T20I: Lankans win toss, elect to bowl

Cuttack: Sri Lanka Captain Thisara Perera today won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Twenty20 International match against India here.

Team India’s KL Rahul has replaced Shikhar Dhawan while Jaydev Unadkat came in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The beginning of the T20I series against Sri Lanka serves as a prelude that India would end up the series with comfort.

This happens to be the last opportunity for India to test its squad strength ahead of a long haul of overseas assignments, starting with the South Africa tour next month.

Having secured the Test and one-day series, India will be keen to provide exposure to youngsters, who have performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the three-match T20I series commencing at Barabati Stadium.