India vs Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: India on driver’s seat despite Lanka’s comeback

New Delhi: Even though the Sri Lankan team made a decent comeback in the later half, it belonged to the Indian team in the third test. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. The obvious happened. Kuldeep Yadav replaced the suspended Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI. There were no other surprises.

The Indian openers started from where they left in the last match. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan dominated the play from the very starting, hardly giving any chances to the opposition. En route to their commendable partnership of 188 runs, KL Rahul notched up his eighth Test fifty (85)as the right-hander equaled the world record for most consecutive 50-plus scores in the longer format of the game. Despite being way too edgy throughout his innings, Dhawan struck his fourth Test fifty and then converted it to a century (119), moments after Rahul’s dismissal. It was his fifth century on foreign soil and he also equaled Virender Sehwag’s record of most Test tons in Sri Lanka.

India reached 329 for 6 at stumps at the end of Day 1 play. Wriddhiman Saha was batting on 13 and Hardik Pandya was on 1 when the stumps were drawn.

However, the Lankan lions fought back by sending both openers back to the pavilion post-lunch, courtesy Malinda Pushpakumara, who ended the day with figures of three for 40. Though Virat Kohli (42) and Ajinkya Rahane (17) tried re-building the innings, the bowlers pegged back the visitors with regular wickets. India would like to add more runs on the board when they come out to bat on Sunday.