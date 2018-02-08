India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: India win by 124 runs

Cape Town: Skipper Virat Kohli and the Indian spinners stood out in the third ODI against South Africa as India take a 3-0 lead by beating the Proteas by 124 runs.
This is India’s biggest win against South Africa in South Africa in terms of runs. Man of the match Kohli hit a majestic unbeaten 160 earlier in the day.
He was helped by Shikhar Dhawan (76) to put the visitors in the driver’s seat as India posted 303 for 6. Later, South Africa crumbled down to India’s bowling attack as the hosts were all out for 179.
The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav, who helped himself to career-best figures, and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a total of 8 wickets between them and took their tally to 21.
