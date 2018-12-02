India, US air forces drill begins Monday

National
By pragativadinewsservice
India, US air forces drill
US Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel looks on as he attends an Observer Research Foundation conference in New Delhi on August 9, 2014. US Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel met India's prime minister in Delhi, seeking to boost weapons sales to a new government eager to modernise its military. India is the world's biggest arms importer and military trade is high on the agenda for the three-day trip, which comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit to Washington next month. AFP PHOTO/RAVEENDRAN
5

New Delhi: In  a bid to enhance operational coordination between the two countries, India and US will begin a 12- day military exercise in Kalaikunda and Panagarh air bases in West Bengal from Monday.

Officials said the ‘Ex Cope India-18’ will be the fourth edition in the series of bilateral drills. They said  the exercises are held in two air bases for the first time.

Related Posts

India’s first locomotive-less train ‘Train…

Shah accuses Congress of appeasing minorities in Telangana

Sunil Arora assumes charge as Chief Election Commissioner

The officials said the US President Donald Trump in his address to the nation as commander-in-chief last year had opted for a strategic partnership with India.

The US in June 2016 had designated India an important defense partner intending to elevate defense trade and technology sharing with India.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.