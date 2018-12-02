India, US air forces drill begins Monday

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance operational coordination between the two countries, India and US will begin a 12- day military exercise in Kalaikunda and Panagarh air bases in West Bengal from Monday.

Officials said the ‘Ex Cope India-18’ will be the fourth edition in the series of bilateral drills. They said the exercises are held in two air bases for the first time.

The officials said the US President Donald Trump in his address to the nation as commander-in-chief last year had opted for a strategic partnership with India.

The US in June 2016 had designated India an important defense partner intending to elevate defense trade and technology sharing with India.