India, UN to sign five-year sustainable development framework

New Delhi: India and the United Nations would sign a Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) for five years from 2018 to 2022 to work on poverty, urbanization, health, water and sanitation and climate change.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Yuri Afanasiev will sign the framework at a special signing ceremony on September 28.

The signing ceremony would be presided over by Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Members of NITI Aayog and will be attended by the heads of UN agencies in India, according to a statement.

The framework outlines the work of UN agencies in India, to support the achievement of key development outcomes that have been identified in consultation with the government and are aligned to the national priorities.

The NITI Aayog is the national counterpart for the UN in India for the operationalization of the UNSDF. Nineteen (19) UN agencies have signed on the UNSDF 2018-2022.

The UNSDF 2018-22 comprises of seven priority areas that outline the work that UN agencies will undertake jointly or individually, fully aligned with the priorities of the GoI. The seven priority areas outlined in the UNSDF are: 1. Poverty and Urbanization; 2. Health, Water, and Sanitation; 3. Education and Employability; 4. Nutrition and Food Security; 5. Climate Change, Clean Energy, and Disaster Resilience; 6. Skilling, Entrepreneurship, and Job Creation; and 7. Gender Equality and Youth Development.