India thrashes England by 75 runs & innings; wins series 4-0

Chennai: India wrapped up its test series in style by a comprehensive 4-0 margin after a thumping win over England in the final and fifth test match at Chennai by an innings and 75 runs.

After India amassed a humongous 759 runs on board in the first innings in reply to England’s 477, the visitors had a mountain of task to climb and give any hope of comeback but a magnificent spell of seven wicket in second innings from Ravindra Jadeja cut short the three lions to a paltry 207 thus handing over the test match to men in blue by an innings and 75 runs.

Through the visitors put up a good partnership of 103 for the very first wicket itself, Ravindra Jadeja made some good spells of bowling and knocked down the entire top order. With seven batsmen scoring within single figures England had nothing to offer for a challenge.

Earlier, India piled up a huge score of 759/9 its highest ever score in test cricket history, thanks to record triple ton from Karun Nair and a blistering 199 from Lokesh Rahul. Nair who was the main attraction of the match for his 303 runs from just 381 balls joined Virender Sehwag in the three hundred club. He is the second Indian ton do so after Sehwag made two triple tons one against South Africa and other against Pakistan.

Karun Nair has been awarded the Man of the match while Virat Kohli has been named the Man of the Series.

Team India are on an 18 match unbeaten streak at home after thrashing Austyralia 4-0, West Indies 2-0, South Africa 3-0,, New Zealand 3-0, and now England by 4-0.