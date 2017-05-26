International

India ‘thinking big’ and ‘moving big’: US lawmakers

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
lawmakers

Washington:  India is “thinking big and moving big” to catch up fast in development as it lags behind its giant neighbour China, offering tremendous opportunities to a country like the US, American lawmakers have been told.

“India is moving quite quickly in a number of areas as well, again, on renewable energy, which kind of a golden thread is running through this hearing.

India is thinking big and moving big,” Robert Orr, professor and dean, University of Maryland, School of Public Policy, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

Their smart cities initiative of the Prime Minister has many components. But I think it’s a strategic vision that is both at once developmental and economic,” Orr said in response to a question during a hearing on US Leadership in Asia-Pacific organised by the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.8K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.6K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.5K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.4K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top