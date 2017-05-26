India ‘thinking big’ and ‘moving big’: US lawmakers

Washington: India is “thinking big and moving big” to catch up fast in development as it lags behind its giant neighbour China, offering tremendous opportunities to a country like the US, American lawmakers have been told.
“India is moving quite quickly in a number of areas as well, again, on renewable energy, which kind of a golden thread is running through this hearing.
India is thinking big and moving big,” Robert Orr, professor and dean, University of Maryland, School of Public Policy, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.
Their smart cities initiative of the Prime Minister has many components. But I think it’s a strategic vision that is both at once developmental and economic,” Orr said in response to a question during a hearing on US Leadership in Asia-Pacific organised by the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia.