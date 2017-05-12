India tests Israeli spyder missile against unmanned aerial target ‘Banshee’

Balasore: Amid longstanding tension along the border, India on Thursday successfully tested an Israeli air defence system from a test facility off Odisha coast, paving the way for its deployment in the armed forces soon.

The Surface-to-air Python and Derby (Spyder) missile system was test fired from the launching pad-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea against a UK-made unmanned aerial target.

The trial of short-range quick reaction weapon system was carried out for validating various parameters and checking its operational readiness.

Defence sources said three rounds of the missile were fired at Banshee pilot-less target aircraft in three days. ‘’The tests were successful as the missile hit the target as coordinated,’’ said an official from New Delhi.