India test fires quick reaction surface to air missile off Odisha coast

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Adding strength to the air defence system, India on Sunday successfully test-fired a next-generation Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a defence base off Odisha coast.

It was the first test of the homegrown canister-based sophisticated high-speed missile capable of destroying aerial targets, tanks, bunkers and short range missiles.

The short-range weapon system was fired from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit positioned at the launching complex-I (LC-I) of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea at about 12.40 pm.

The missile has been developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile is a highly mobile air defence system which can destroy multiple targets at a distance of 15 km.

